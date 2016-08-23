Epson to Participate in BP Marketing Technology Showcase Tour

Epson will showcase a range of business solutions in the Technology Showcase Tour (TST), an industry-first tour featuring a fully integrated 36-foot-long, state-of-the-art exhibit trailer showcasing the latest products and solutions from leading manufacturers. The TST is produced by BP Marketing Group, a manufacturer’s representative firm covering the Midwest territory.

Designed to benefit key members within the AV and IT communities, the TST is a concept that aims to drive technology to those that use it most. Solutions include display technology and digital signage, collaborative solutions, unified communications, and more.

Epson projection solutions to be highlighted during the fall tour include large venue projectors such as the Pro G7500U and new Pro L1405U laser projector; BrightLink Pro with All-In-One Whiteboard collaborative whiteboarding solution; and PowerLite 1985WU, a corporate projection solution offering high-definition video with native WUXGA, and full HD 1080p support.

The Technology Showcase Tour takes place August through October. Following are the confirmed dates and locations for the fall Technology Showcase Tour stops. Please visit Technology Showcase Tour for all dates and locations.