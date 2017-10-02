Epson Introduces PowerLite 685W for Classroom SMART Presentation Displays

The What: Epson has introduced the PowerLite 685W Ultra Short-Throw Presentation Display for SMART. The new presentation display, which offers integration with the SMART Extended Control Panel (ECP), is part of Epson’s continued collaboration with SMART Technologies to bring improved visuals to classrooms using the SMART Board M685 and 885 interactive whiteboards.

The What Else: The PowerLite 685W for SMART leverages Epson’s proprietary 3LCD technology for enhanced color brightness. The presentation display delivers 3,500 lumens of color and white brightness, WXGA resolution, and includes versatile connectivity to meet a variety of classroom needs.

“Through our longstanding partnership with SMART, Epson is able to provide industry-leading display technology for K-12 classrooms,” said Veronika Knight, product manager, Projectors, Epson America. “Epson PowerLite 685W for SMART’s compatibility with the SMART Board M685 and 885 interactive whiteboards, as well as the presentation display’s functionality takes collaboration and classroom learning to the next level.”

The PowerLite 685W for SMART also offers additional networking capabilities that allow schools to manage up to 1,024 Epson networked displays using the EasyMP Monitor software or Crestron RoomView. Teachers can also connect to an access point on the network to share their display with the entire class, without adding more cables. Additionally, using the Message Broadcasting plugin for EasyMP Monitor, schools can send updates or announcements remotely to up to 1,024 Epson networked displays.

“SMART is committed to providing technology and software that ensure classrooms are collaborative and engaging,” said Fraser Smith, manager, group programs, SMART Technologies. “The new PowerLite 685W for SMART provides customers the ability to maintain an integrated SMART interactive whiteboard system, powered by SMART Learning Suite software, with top-of-the-line projection technology.”

The Bottom Line: Ideal for BYOD classrooms, the new PowerLite 685W for SMART offers wireless functionality to help students learn and collaborate. It enables instructors to share content between the big screen and wirelessly connected mobile devices for individualized learning. Students can wirelessly participate in discussions by displaying content from Chromebooks, PCs, and Mac computers, as well as iOS and Android devices with the Epson iProjection wireless display solution. Up to 50 users can connect to the projector simultaneously when used in conjunction with Epson Multi-PC projection plus the Moderator device management software.