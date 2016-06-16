Earthworks Debuts FMLR FlexMic Podium Microphones with LED Light Ring

The What: Earthworks has expanded its FlexMic Series of podium microphones to include the FMLR models, which feature a single color LED light ring at the top of the microphone.

The What Else: The LED light ring can be programmed via an external media control system to indicate on/off status. The FMLR microphones are available with either a green or red LED light ring.

The FMLR models feature a fully flexible gooseneck and are available in 13 and 19 inch versions, while the FMRLR models have a rigid center with flex at both ends and are available in 19, 23 and 27 inch lengths.

All FlexMic models are available with either a cardioid or hypercardioid polar pattern and feature a slim 7mm diameter gooseneck, providing a low profile miking solution.

The FMLR Series FlexMics utilize Earthworks’ patented polar technology, which allows orators to move as much as 70 degrees off-axis on either side, as well as above or below the mic while maintaining the same pristine sound quality with high intelligibility.

The Bottom Line: The FMLR Series FlexMics are shipping Q3 2016.