Diversified, AVI Systems Join Avocor Partner Program

Systems integration firms Diversified and AVI Systems have joined the Avocor partner program. Avocor interactive solutions are designed to improve collaboration and cross-team participation in the modern workplace, increasing productivity and breaking down communication barriers, particularly for remote workers via cloud based conferencing applications.

“AVI Systems is excited to have Avocor as a solution to help our customers communicate whenever, however, and wherever they need to,” said Tom Voigts, director of partnerships. “This partnership between AVI and Avocor is another step toward communication liberation for our customers.”

“Our clients want collaborative environments that imitate the intuitive user experience of smartphones and tablets, and Avocor’s collection of interactive displays provides a compelling solution,” said Tom Spearman, SVP of Diversified’s Advanced Visual Environments division.

With headquarters in Eden Prairie, MN and offices across the United States, AVI Systems are well placed to position and promote the Avocor range of interactive, collaborative solutions to prospective customers across the U.S. Diversified is a provider of technology solutions focused on delivering collaborative and digital media solutions to a global clientele ranging from financial to higher education, enterprise, government, hospitality, and healthcare.

“We are delighted to welcome AVI Systems to the Avocor partner network and we are all very excited to work with a systems integrator of such a high caliber,” said Dana Corey, GM and VP of sales at Avocor. “Their highly trained sales professionals together with a vast array of support engineers, project managers, installers, and service technicians make AVI Systems an ideal partner to position the Avocor solution into enterprise clients across the U.S.

“Diversified is exactly the right type of partner that Avocor needs to help promote and grow our business in North America and beyond. The team at Diversified are experts in their field, and they have partnered with customers for decades, focusing on delivering unrivalled solutions. I am delighted to welcome them to the Avocor partner community.”