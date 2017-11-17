d3 Technologies Rebrands as ‘diguise’

- disguise, formerly known as d3 Technologies, unveiled its rebranding at the 2017 Live Design International show, which was held from November 13–19 in Las Vegas. The company demoed “The Future of Projection” and showcased its gx range of media servers.
- The new name, disguise, wraps up a year of key changes and growth for the company, which finds an expanding international community using its technology in verticals including concert touring, broadcast, theater, fixed installs, and most recently, film. LDI marked the start of a new chapter for disguise, which revealed a snapshot of future developments with an experiential demo exploring The Future of Projection.
- “This year at LDI, we’re doing something different,” said Ash Nehru, founder of disguise. “Instead of showing our products as they exist at the moment, we’re offering a sneak preview of what’s coming next. With the help of our friends at Barco, DWP Live, Possible, LMG, Bild, Satis&Fy, and VT Pro, we’ve gone out of our comfort zone and created a projection demo like you’ve never seen before.
- “Our user community use our products to overcome the hardest challenges in the projection industry: short setup times, large numbers of projectors, huge content resolutions, complex surfaces, moving objects, and more. With this demo, we want to show our vision of a world where these challenges have been overcome.”
- The gx range powered the content for The Future of Projection booth. The new range of media servers, launched by disguise earlier this year, is helping creatives and technologists push the boundaries of live show design. Developed to support real-time, generative content, the gx range offers Gold support for Notch and features a two-year Notch playback license.