Connect With Global Markets Via U.S. Commercial Service

Through the auspices of the U.S. Commercial Service (part of the International Trade Administration, housed within the U.S. Department of Commerce), based in Room 206A of the International Trade Center (ITC), businesses exhibiting at InfoComm 2017 can connect with more than 200 buyers from 18 countries. Export counselors can facilitate one-on-one business matchmaking meetings with international buyers. For export-interested exhibitors, the Service offers accommodations for private meetings with pre-screened buyers. For more information, stop by the ITC to schedule an appointment or just learn more about the Service’s programs.

On Thursday, U.S. Commercial Service—Brazil, Colombia and Mexico is presenting “Country Market Profile Briefings on the AV industry” in their respective countries, from 3-4 p.m. in the ITC. Trade and Commercial Specialists from eight countries are available for one-on-one advice to U.S. exporters.

Since 2008, InfoComm International and the U.S. Commercial Service have collaborated to help U.S. exhibitors increase international sales. Buyers from 25 countries have purchased more than $40 million from more than 200 InfoComm exhibitors.