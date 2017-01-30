Christie Expands 4K Boxer Line With 4K20

The What: Christie has expanded its Boxer line with the new 3DLP Christie Boxer 4K20, complete with full native 4K resolution, a wide selection of 4K connectivity, and the same rugged design as the rest of the Boxer product line.

Christie Boxer Projector

The What Else: The High Bandwidth Multi-Input Card (HBMIC) in the Boxer 4K20 provides a variety of connections for high bandwidth 4K signals and allows for 4K at 60Hz over a single cable using 12G-SDI, HDMI, or DisplayPort. The HBMIC also adds direct fiber input capability for use with a Christie Link transmitter that sells separately or as part of a bundle. All inputs offer preview capability and fast synchronizing or switching between inputs.

“Christie launched 4K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz DLP solutions years ahead of the competition and we continue to lead the field with the new Boxer 4K20,” said Curtis Lingard, senior product manager, Christie. “Spending years with our customers led to the major breakthrough of the Christie Boxer Series when it debuted two years ago and we’re continually improving the series and this latest version, the 4K20, continues that legacy.”

The Bottom Line: Suitable for rental stagers who don’t need the 30K brightness that comes with the Boxer 4K30 model for their projects, the Boxer 4K20 features 20,000 lumens and an updated and simplified GUI for the ultimate in user-friendliness. Set to begin shipping in February, it is also suitable for fixed installations, and features Christie TruLife electronics platform for enhanced colors and image fidelity