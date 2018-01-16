Bose Pro to Offer ShowMatch DeltaQ Training at AES@NAMM

A Bose Professional ShowMatch DeltaQ system employed at Teatro Degli Arcimboldi in Milan, Italy. As part of an ongoing support program for the ShowMatch DeltaQ line array system, Bose Professional will be participating in the inaugural AES@NAMM Pro Sound Symposium, held concurrently with the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, January 25-28, 2018. Bose product specialists will be holding ShowMatch DeltaQ line array training sessions as part of the symposium’s AES@NAMM Line Array Loudspeaker System Academy. Two three-hour sessions will take place on each of NAMM’s four days (9 a.m. and 1 p.m.) at the Anaheim Hilton Hotel’s NAMM U Education Center located on the fourth floor.

Session topics will include an overview of DeltaQ technology and benefits, the design options of ShowMatch arrays using EASE Focus 3 software, ShowMatch presets and power configurations using the PowerSoft X4 platform and Armonia software, and more. Participants will get hands-on time with the ShowMatch system and Bose Professional experts will be available to field questions. Space is limited; those interested can register here.

“Bose Professional looks forward to sharing configuration and setup details of our ShowMatch System Solutions during the AES@NAMM Symposium,” said Jeff Lange, global loudspeaker training specialist. “We will be providing hands-on training for our compact line array assembly with DeltaQ technology, along with details of our collaboration with Powersoft's DSP and amplification platform, and a thorough explanation of our line array calculation software using AFMG's EASE Focus. I'm really looking forward to meeting rental company owners, system engineers, and field technicians at the show in Anaheim.”

Additionally, the ShowMatch DeltaQ system will be on display at the Bose Professional exhibit at The NAMM Show, in the new ACC North Hall facility, booth 18610.