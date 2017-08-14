Blackmagic Design Releases DaVinci Resolve 14

The What: Blackmagic Design has released DaVinci Resolve 14, which the company describes as the “biggest release in the history of the software,” with a focus of solving some of the bigger problems in post production.

The What Else: The first problem DaVinci Resolve 14 seeks to improve upon is performance: it is 10 times faster than the previous release, according to the company, and is more fluid and responsive. It also includes audio tools designed specifically for the film and television industry. DaVinci Resolve 14 has Fairlight audio built into its own new page in the software, allowing playback of up to 1,000 tracks with parametric EQ, dynamics, and plugins on every track, all in realtime, when used with the Fairlight Audio Accelerator card.

In addition, DaVinci Resolve 14 now integrates collaboration tools that enable users to edit, color, and do audio post production, on the same job at the same time.

The Bottom Line: With editing, advanced color correction, and new Fairlight audio tools, DaVinci Resolve 14 aims to transform post production from a linear to a more parallel workflow, allowing everyone to work at the same time, and giving editors, colorists, and audio engineers more time to be creative.