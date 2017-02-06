Biamp Expands TesiraFORTÉ Platform

The What: Biamp Systems is now shipping the TesiraFORTÉ DAN range of audio processors. The result of collaboration between Biamp and Shure Incorporated, these new audio processors directly interface with the Shure MXA beamforming line of microphones. Along with the new dedicated Shure MXA input blocks in the latest Tesira 3.0 software, the processors deliver interoperability between advanced DSP and microphone technologies. The TesiraFORTÉ DAN will be displayed at the Biamp booth (3-A75) at ISE 2017, February 7-10 at the Amsterdam RAI Exhibition and Convention Center in Amsterdam.

The What Else: The TesiraFORTÉ DAN is available in four fixed I/O models—the same models as the original TesiraFORTÉ family (AI, CI, TI, and VI)—with the addition of 32x32 channels of audio via the Dante Brooklyn II module. All models of TesiraFORTÉ DAN are standard with 12 mic/line inputs, eight line outputs, Ethernet control, RS-232, USB audio with up to eight channels of configurable audio, four general purpose I/Os, and an OLED display.

“Customer feedback is very important to us, and requests for a TesiraFORTÉ-level device that works seamlessly with the Shure MXA series of mics was increasing,” said Zach Snook, audio products manager for Biamp Systems. “With the new TesiraFORTÉ DAN and the inclusion of Shure microphone support in the latest version of Tesira software, integrators can now design a system that offers the best-of-class DSP and microphone technologies to fit a variety of customer needs.”

The TesiraFORTÉ DAN processor can be networked with other TesiraFORTÉ DAN units, or with a Tesira SERVER IO containing a DAN-1 card. With this setup, the servers can pass audio throughout the ecosystem and configured through the Dante Controller.

The Bottom Line: The TesiraFORTÉ DAN VI, TI, and CI models feature Biamp's AEC technology to eliminate acoustic echoes and feedback for a natural-sounding audio experience. Users can centrally or remotely control the devices with Tesira's software program. The system allows direct native connectivity to devices such as the Shure MXA910 ceiling microphone, enabling integrators to better design, install, and commission conferencing systems for their customers.