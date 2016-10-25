BenQ, Google Partner on New 4K Team Collaboration Device

BenQ America has collaborated with Google to bring to market Jamboard, a 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) touch-enabled device aimed at enhancing collaboration in the enterprise workplace.

Headlining BenQ’s portfolio of interactive flat panels (IFPs), the 55-inch Jamboard benefits from the power of G Suite, supporting how people work—whether in the conference room, huddle space, or with a remote team via the integrated videoconferencing features. The panel is designed to integrate easily into today’s new digital workplace, transforming meetings into an engaging and effective experience, boosting productivity, and ultimately improving the bottom line.

“Jamboard leverages Google’s understanding of how companies communicate and collaborate to create a highly effective working environments for teams,” said Lars Yoder, president of BenQ America Corp. “It is also the most competitively priced collaboration solution on the market.”

The fully integrated Jamboard will retail at a price point less than $6,000 USD across the U.S. and Canada, and will be available from select BenQ partners in Q1 2017. Resellers interested in additional information should contact Sales.us@benq.com. A limited number of partners will have the opportunity to add the Jamboard to their suite of enterprise collaboration solutions.