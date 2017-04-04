Avocor Pushes Forward With Entrepreneurial Drive

Quick Bio

Name: Dana Corey

Title: GM and VP of Sales

Company: Avocor

SCN: What is your position, and what does it entail?

Dana Corey: I am GM and VP of sales for Avocor. As an executive team member, I am charged with leading the sales and general management functions. Specifically, I develop a strategic direction to drive key customer sales, provide a high level of customer service, and develop strategies for expanding the company’s customer base. This includes generating the channel partner program, defining market players, program guidelines, and establishing quantifiable business objectives. I am responsible for the overall fiscal success of the sales team and helping drive the company’s growth.

SCN: How has your background prepared you for your new role?

DC: In my career, I have had the pleasure of starting and being a part of several new brands. I have enjoyed launching them, building the foundation, expanding the team, and doing whatever is needed to grow the company. In my 20-plus years, I have been mentored by some of the best in the market. I have had the pleasure of being in global executive leadership roles across enterprise, channel management, marketing, and technology operations, including the likes of Barco and Prysm. I feel like my diverse technical background, with my knowledge in displays, collaboration software solutions, SaaS, and unified communications can help shape Avocor’s direction. Also in this role, it’s key to have an entrepreneurial drive as you build new businesses and achieve partnerships for growth. You must provide a personal approach for success, which is exactly how I operate.

SCN: What are your short- and long-term goals?

DC: Short-term we need to establish our channels and partnerships. We are building an ecosystem where Avocor is sold by the right partners, and is also seen as contributing solution provider in the AV/IT ecosystem. Long-term goals would be to expand into new regions, deepen our reseller partnerships, and really leverage our ecosystem partnerships to potentially offer more integrated solutions with other complementary and leading suppliers.

SCN: What is your greatest?

DC: Market awareness is often most companies’ issues, but at this stage, the challenge is even greater. We need to get more exposure on our visual solutions because we know once the partner or user sees the solution, they quickly understand the value and immediately go on to buy.

SCN: Where do you see your market heading?

DC: I spent the last few years entrenched in workplace transformation, collaboration solutions, and even progressing into cloud-based software. I also watched the growth of in-room requirements, both on physical devices and also productivity/collaboration software. Combine this with the savvier end-user who expects a tablet-like experience, and you have a need for a simple visual platform. With this and other in-market factors, I see the need for more tools in today’s meeting rooms to work effectively with colleagues and teams. This forces decision-makers to look for integrated solutions that complement varying room sizes, hardware, content, and productivity tools.

SCN: Are there new initiatives we are likely to see from Avocor?

DC: We are focused on exceeding the need for a familiar, agnostic, and open-architecture solution. Allowing the partners to develop appropriate room solutions, maximize their services value, integrate other best-in-class UC tools, and deliver it all on a familiar user and IT environment. Our solution initiatives will be about simplicity, for standardization, and to maximize scale for the user.

SCN: How can systems contractors better position themselves to profit from products and/or services you have to offer?

DC: Really, we look for partners who understand the collaboration space. Partners who can handle the new room requirements in corporate but also understand the workplace transformations happening today. With this knowledge, their deep understanding of AV/IT integration, and the Avocor agnostic solution the partner is enabled to build suitable solutions that fit not only the user’s budget, but also the users goals.