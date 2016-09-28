AVI-SPL to Open Office in Germany

Based in Frankfurt, AVI-SPL will offer its list of top tech partners and solutions throughout the country. The AV integrations firm will support enterprise customers in Germany by designing, building, and integrating standardized solutions to enhance organization communication, collaboration, and productivity. Partners of AVI-SPL include Microsoft, (Surface Hub and Skype for Business) Crestron, Cisco, NEC, Polycom, among many others.

Fully committed to supporting global enterprise customers in the area, AVI-SPL will now provide German-speaking assistance with its 24-hour help desk and field services, as well as a virtual network operations center (VNOC) to support its full portfolio of video managed services in Germany.

Spearheading the major advancement is AV industry veteran, and recently appointed general manager Johannes Stehr.

“AVI-SPL is the missing piece of the puzzle customers in Germany are looking for: high-quality installation and services from a global perspective,” Stehr said. “I’m excited to bring this immense opportunity to our customers within the country and around the world.”

After serving in the German military, Stehr began his professional career with an AV services company as an onsite manager directing installation projects in numerous five-star hotels. Most recently, Stehr dedicated the previous eight years in various management roles with Crestron.

“We recognized a desire from our clientele for additional AV and collaboration solutions support in Germany and made the decision to increase our resources there,” said AVI-SPL managing director James Shanks, who oversees all company initiatives throughout Europe, Middle East, and Asia. “Johannes’ experience and knowledge of what our German customers need, as well as the impressive team he continues to construct is a tremendous addition to AVI-SPL, and to our enterprise clients throughout the area.”

AVI-SPL has begun its daily operations in Germany, and will officially open the doors to its Frankfurt office on November 1.