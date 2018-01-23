Audix Makes Sales, Operations Department Promotions

Chris Pagella Audix has announced several changes to its operations and sales departments.

Chris Pagella has been promoted to director of operations and will oversee the engineering department, as well as the management of manufacturing and supply chain. Pagella joined Audix in 2014 as control and purchasing manager and has successfully proven himself to deliver quality with a commitment to continued improvements and efficiencies across Audix products and services.

Gene Houck, who joined Audix in 2000 as national sales manager, has assumed the role of director of sales. Over the years, Houck has had a hand in developing the house of worship and contractor business for the organization. Furthermore, Houck has been instrumental in identifying business development opportunities and was integral in bringing several innovative Audix products to market, most notably the M3 tri-element hanging ceiling microphone.

In his new role, Houck will be responsible for the development and support of the sales and marketing efforts in North America, while focusing on long-term growth and increased revenue opportunities for Audix globally.

“The markets Audix serves continue to change and it’s vital that our operations and sales departments are well structured, so we can continue to serve our customers with the utmost attention and expertise,” said Cindy Bigeh, CFO, Audix. “We believe that our employees are one of our most important assets and are delighted when we are able to develop our staff and promote from within.”