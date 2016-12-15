Audio Industry Veteran Richard Cabot to Manage AES Standards

The Audio Engineering Society has appointed Dr. Richard C. Cabot to the role of standards manager. A former president of the AES, Cabot has been involved with AES Standards since its early years, having chaired the development of the AES17 standard on digital audio measurement. He was one of the founders of Audio Precision and developed their digital audio measurement technology.

In addition to his standards work, Cabot's company, XFRM, Inc., designs professional audio equipment, consults on intellectual property patentability and infringement issues, and evaluates technology to guide companies in their investment decisions.

“I look forward to the opportunity to guide AES Standards development going forward, to build further on the solid foundation of AES standards that have served our industry well,” Cabot said. “In a rapidly-changing technological landscape, new and evolving standards are crucial to progress."

Mark Yonge, standards manager since 2001, has announced his intention to retire after the 2017 AES International Convention in Berlin. “During Mark's 16 years in the post he has expertly shepherded dozens of standards through the process from initial concept to published document,” said AES Standards Committee chair Bruce Olson. “Under his guidance, the AES Standards organization has grown to become the premier venue for coordinating technology in the audio field. We sincerely thank Mark for his dedication to the society’s standards activities. We also have great expectations for Dr. Cabot’s tenure as standards manager and are delighted that he has accepted the challenge.”

Yonge and Cabot are currently working together to ensure a smooth transition. “It will be a wrench to step aside from the work of audio standards development, but I am delighted that Rich is taking up the task,” Yonge said.

The AES Standards Committee is the organization responsible for conducting the standards program of the Audio Engineering Society. Technical standards, information documents, and technical reports within the field of professional audio technology include such ubiquitous standards as the two-channel AES3, to multi-channel MADI (AES10), to the promise of AES67 and AES70 to facilitate interoperability in digital audio networking and control. Recommended practice documents range from subjective loudspeaker evaluation, to synchronization of digital audio devices, to restoration and archiving.