Audinate to Debut Dante AVIO Adapter Family at NAMM 2018

The What: Audinate (Booth 18004) will debut Dante AVIO, a family of endpoint adapters that enable audio professionals to connect legacy analog and digital audio equipment to Dante networks, at NAMM 2018. Starting with an MSRP of $129, the Dante AVIO series features six new adapters including line-in and line-out analog adapters, a bi-directional AES3/EBU adapter, and a bi-directional stereo USB adapter.

The What Else: Each Dante AVIO adapter acts as a completely independent Dante network device, allowing legacy gear to enjoy the benefits of networked audio. These devices can now transmit high-quality, uncompressed audio streams over long distances without the noise and ground issues common to analog connections.

“Audio networking has been growing rapidly, but we recognize there are still millions of legacy endpoint devices that could benefit from the flexibility and scalability Dante delivers,” said Lee Ellison, CEO of Audinate. “Our new line of Dante AVIO adapters enable live sound engineers, systems integrators, and even home recording enthusiasts to easily integrate their audio equipment into a Dante network.”

The Dante AVIO Analog adapters are available as dedicated inputs or outputs with one or two channels of audio. Analog input adapters allow mixers, mic preamps, stage DIs, and more to connect to a Dante audio network, while analog output adapters can drive amplifiers, powered speakers, or recorders. Long runs of noisy analog cable can be eliminated and all signal routes are managed via Dante Controller software.

The Dante AVIO USB adapter connects any computer to a Dante audio network without additional software, providing class-complaint stereo input and output that can be used by any audio application. Ideal for presentations and conference rooms, the Dante AVIO USB adapter may be passed between computers without altering networked audio connections.

The Dante AVIO AES3 adapter provides stereo input and output, preserving investments in AES3-connected DSPs, mixers, compressors, preamps, and more. Any AES3 device may be fully connected to any Dante network with no degradation of signal due to extraneous D/A and A/D conversion.