Atlona Ships BYOD-Empowering Multi-Format Switcher

The What: Atlona is now shipping the AT-UHD-SW-510W 5x1 universal switcher with wireless presentation capabilities. Supporting the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) movement, the SW-510W combines input flexibility with integration features including automatic display control, automatic input selection, and mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT outputs.

The What Else: For local wired sources, the new switcher features one DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs alongside a USB-C input for the latest Mac, Chromebook, and Windows PCs and other USB-C-equipped AV devices. The USB-C interface can also act as a charging station for laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

For wireless presentations, the SW-510W interfaces natively with iOS, Android, Mac, Chromebook, and Windows devices over built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, and offers screen mirroring without requiring the installation of an app. The SW-510U can automatically switch between input sources based on the connection or disconnection of a wired or wireless AV device.

On the output side, simultaneous HDMI and HDBaseT interfaces enable multi-destination presentation architectures such as concurrent primary audience and confidence displays, while the HDBaseT output can be paired with Atlona’s AT-UHD-EX-100CE-RX-PSE receiver to extend video, audio, control, and Ethernet up to 100 meters. The SW-510W supports wired video signals up to 4K/UHD at 60Hz, plus support for 4K/60 4:4:4 and HDR formats on local ports (HDMI, USB-C, and DisplayPort) and wireless video up to 1080p30 (up to 1080p60 with Miracast). The switcher is HDCP 2.2 compliant for compatibility with protected content.

“As the BYOD trend continues to grow, systems integrators and end users need an integrated switching solution that seamlessly supports both wired and wireless sources,” said Steve Kolta, product manager, Atlona. “The SW-510W combines the flexibility to easily accept any presenter device with a complete range of value-added operational and integration features, and we’re pleased to now be delivering it into customers’ hands.”

Other features include Automatic Display Control that turns projectors and monitors on and off when wired or wireless sources are connected or removed, and Secure Wireless Access, which enables protection by user-defined or randomly generated security authentication codes to prevent unauthorized access or content sharing.

The Bottom Line: The SW-510W is designed to simplify system design, integration, and operation by supporting both wired and wireless AV connectivity in a single, compact unit. It can be remotely configured, managed, and monitored over a LAN, WAN, or VPN via the free Atlona Management System (AMS 2.0) network software platform, and integrates with Atlona’s Velocity control system.