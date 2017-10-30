Atlona Ships AT-HDVS-CAM PTZ Camera for HDVS-300 Conferencing System

The What: Atlona is now shipping the new AT-HDVS-CAM, an enterprise-grade PTZ camera designed for use with the company’s AT-UHD-HDVS-300-KIT soft codec conferencing solution. Delivering professional-quality imaging while streamlining integration for software-based conferencing systems, the HDVS-CAM is available on its own for adding to existing HDVS-300-KIT installations, or bundled in a complete HDVS-300 system package as the AT-UHD-HDVS-300-C-KIT.

The What Else: The HDVS-CAM features a USB 2.0 interface and is compatible with a wide range of soft codecs and unified communications (UC) platforms, with PTZ camera control available through popular software including Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts, Zoom, Slack, WebEx, BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, and RingCentral Meetings. The camera’s low-noise 1/2.8-inch CMOS sensor provides clear image quality, fine detail, and high color fidelity while capturing video at resolutions up to 1080p at 30 frames per second. Quick and accurate auto-focus is complemented by automatic white balance and exposure modes, a fast and quiet pan-and-tilt mechanism, 60.9 degrees horizontal field of view, and 10x optical zoom.

“Our objective with the HDVS-300 series of products is to simplify and streamline the integration, deployment and operation of soft codec conferencing systems in all manner of AV environments, and the release of the HDVS-CAM PTZ camera furthers that goal,” said Steve Kolta, product manager, Atlona. “The high-quality HDVS-CAM is an ideal complement to our HDVS-300-KIT, and bundling the two offerings in the HDVS-300-C-KIT package forms a comprehensive turnkey solution that is exceptionally easy to purchase, install and support.”

The HDVS-CAM and HDVS-300-C-KIT can be configured through the products’ own integrated web interfaces or through the free Atlona Management System (AMS 2.0) network software platform, which enables integrators and administrators to remotely set up, manage, and monitor multiple Atlona solutions.

By combining the HDVS-300-KIT system and HDVS-CAM PTZ camera in a single SKU, the HDVS-300-C-KIT package makes it convenient for integrators and customers to specify and order a complete solution for meeting and instructional spaces throughout a facility, building, or campus. The integrated bundle similarly saves system designers the time and effort of selecting and purchasing third-party conferencing cameras.

The Bottom Line: The pairing of the HDVS-CAM and HDVS-300-KIT provides a complete, automated collaboration solution that eliminates clutter and system complexity for huddle spaces, meeting rooms, and classrooms using PC-based conferencing codecs. Combining the PTZ camera with auto AV switching, USB and HDMI extension over HDBaseT, and automatic display control, the HDVS-300-C-KIT offers five video inputs for HDMI, DisplayPort, and analog video signals alongside host USB Type-B connections.