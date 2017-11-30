ASG to Host Workflow Workshop on Dec. 7

Advanced Systems Group will explore the use of VR, AR, HDR, and artificial intelligence technologies during its annual workflow workshop on December 7 at New People Cinema in San Francisco, CA.

“The Reality of VR, AR, HDR, and Artificial Intelligence” will address both the technical and commercial aspects of the technologies, highlighting recent advances and projects from content creators.

Part of the company’s 20th anniversary celebration, the daylong event is free for registered attendees and includes lunch. Presentations begin at 10 a.m. with a primer in VR, AR workflows from Lucas Wilson, president and founder of SuperSphereVR. Jon Gacek, former CEO of Quantum, will explain how AI can accelerate video and audio analysis for improved workflows, and business metrics in VR environments.

Tom Graham and Shane Ruggieri from Dolby Labs will discuss strategies for creating HDR and wide color gamut imagery, and the team from NextVR will showcase the latest VR advancements for live production. Award-winning cinematographer Jesse Eisenhardt will share his insights on VR and HDR production for motion pictures, television, and corporate projects as well.

“HDR and VR are no longer the newest technologies on the block, but content creators continue to find innovative ways to use them for entertainment and corporate productions,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. “Our annual workshop will feature a number of industry experts who can help our attendees effectively add HDR and VR technologies into their own workflows.”