Arista Ships ARD-5816 KVM Cluster

The What: Arista Corporation has introduced the ARD-5816 KVM Extender/AV Transmitters and Receivers Cluster. HDBaseT compatible, the ARD-5816 supports the global standard for the transmission of UHD video and audio, Ethernet, RS-232 and IR control, USB, and power over a single, long-distance Cat-6 cable.

The What Else: The ARD-5816 supports 4K Ultra HD video. By housing a variety of up to 16 AV transmitter and receiver cards, the Arista ARD-5816 simplifies integration for large and complex professional AV system installations by serving as a centralized solution for controlling multiple video displays. Equally important, the ARD-5816 eliminates individual power supplies for each transmitter and receiver—streamlining installation in the process.

The new ARD-5816 supports a wide range of video formats, including HDMI, DVI-D, 3G-SDI, DP, and RGB. Available transmitter and receiver cards include AV-HDMI, AV-CVBS (Composite Video Broadcast Signal), PC-HDMI, PC-DVI (Digital Visual Interface), PC-VGA, plus others. With the ARD-5816’s hot-swappable, modular design, these cards can be inserted and removed without the need to power the unit down—simplifying field service. As the ARD-5816 serves as a “mainframe” to house the various transmitter and receiver cards, the enclosure’s thermal management design provides optimal cooling and ventilation in environments where continuous, 24/7 operation is essential—ensuring superior reliability.

“Our ARD-5816 is the ideal solution for centralizing control over complex AV systems, and with support for a wide range of video formats, it’s ideal for numerous AV applications,” said Paul Shu, president of Arista Corporation. “Power Over Ethernet is designed into each transmitter and receiver card available for the ARD-5816. With its ability to extend USB, RS-232, and IR, as an example, the ARD-5816 offers integrators a comprehensive means of controlling and interacting with a myriad of AV equipment. I’m confident integrators will find numerous advantages of building complex AV systems with the ARD-5816 at the core.”

The Bottom Line: The Arista ARD-5816 supports a wide range of HDBaseT AV transmitter and receiver cards—making it well suited for placement in conference centers, education facilities, digital signage, sports bars, and similar applications where multiple video displays are common.

The Arista ARD-5816 KVM Extender / AV Transmitters and Receivers Clusters enclosure carries an MSRP of $549. The various transmitter and receiver cards range from $354 to $900. The ARD-5816 and the associated cards are available now.