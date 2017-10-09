Arista Shipping ADM-2121BP Remote KVM HDBaseT Display

The What: Arista Corporation has begun shipping the ADM-2121BP Remote KVM HDBaseT Display. Featuring integrated HDBaseT receiver and video scaler technology, the new ADM-2121BP is a singe-cable (Cat-6) solution that is suited for use as a remote computer terminal in a wide range of applications, including public display terminals such as membership sign-up stations or infotainment systems, as well as control terminals for manufacturing plants or production lines.

The What Else: The Arista ADM-2121BP is a one-cable solution for KVM display connectivity—facilitating the convergent delivery of uncompressed high-definition video, Ethernet control, USB 2.0, and power over a single LAN (Cat-6 or above) cable. Cat-6 LAN cables feature a locking connector and can be field-terminated, minimizing both costs and complexity while allowing for easy system expansion. Used with the new ADM-2121BP, the result is an easy-to-install video terminal solution.

The ADM-2121BP has a flush bezel design that is easy to clean for sanitary purposes. This makes for a KVM display that is suited for use in medical facilities, membership gym infotainment stations, and numerous other uses. Since the ADM-2121BP does not have ventilation holes, its dust-tie design is suited for manufacturing plants, production lines, and other harsh, dusty environments. The ADM-2121BP enables the computing platform to be separated from the front line and, thus, housed at a more secure and environmentally controlled location that is better suited to computer systems—resulting in easier maintenance and system upgrades.

“The ADM-2121BP makes an excellent choice for a wide range of uses,” said Paul Shu, president of Arista Corporation. “It is equally at home, for example, in hotel lobbies or at car dealerships so that customers can obtain information, as well as in manufacturing or warehouse environments where workers can check on parts, inventory, and more. The ADM-2121BP meets IP50 requirements, and is available with either a black or white powder coated finish. I believe AV system integrators will find many applications for this new offering.”