Analog Way Enhances VIO 4K Converter

Analog Way’s (booth 493) VIO 4K, a powerful multi-format converter offering the latest generation of digital connectivity, includes three slots for optional I/O interfaces to provide optimum versatility and double or triple the output capability of the VIO 4K. Four new optional expansion modules will be presented during InfoComm 2017. In addition to the audio processing module with professional XLR analog and AES/EBU audio connections, VIO 4K is now available with a Dante audio interface that supports up to eight bidirectional Dante audio channels.

As for video expansion modules, one is equipped with HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.2 input/output plugs that can handle formats up to 4K60Hz 4:4:4. The second module can convert HDMI 2.0 or DP 1.2 to either Quad-Link 3G-SDI or 12G-SDI, and vice versa while supporting formats up to 4K60Hz 4:4:4. The third module option adds additional outputs, supporting formats up to 4K30Hz. When fully equipped, VIO 4K features up to nine inputs and three scaled outputs.