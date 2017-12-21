AGI Installs NEXO and Yamaha for Oklahoma Church

The 1,000-seat sanctuary features NEXO GEO arrays, Shure ULXD wireless miss on a Dante network, and Panasonic projectors. Lawton First Assembly, located in Lawton, OK was recently in need of an update to its AV and lighting systems, and its management knew which company to call on: AGI Professional of Eugene, OR, with whom the church has been working for 10 years.

“We needed an AVL company that would understand what our needs were,” said senior pastor Don Barnes. “Our church was so outdated, we even had the original red carpet. We were in need of a facelift and without a large budget, AGI always looks ahead so we don’t spend money on products that would soon be obsolete. Greg Slape [AGI owner] knows the church as well as he knows the technology.” The company was again chosen to specify and install complete audio, video, and lighting systems first in the youth auditorium followed by the sanctuary.

The youth auditorium consists of stereo left/right NEXO GEO S1210 arrays, five per side, a NEXO GEO S1230 per side, four PS8 speakers for front fills, four PS10s used as monitor wedges, and two RS18 subwoofers. The center speech array consists of eight NEXO GEO S8s, a Yamaha M7CL-48 Digital Audio Console, and Panasonic video projection.

Yamaha M7CL-48 Digital Audio Consoles handle the audio mix. Moving on to the 1,000-seat sanctuary, AGI installed a similar audio system, replacing the existing loudspeaker system, audio console, and infrastructure, along with theater lighting and staging. The new sanctuary system includes a Yamaha CL5 Digital Audio Console at front of house with two Rio 3224-D input/output boxes on stage, 12 Shure ULXD wireless microphone systems, all on the Dante network. “The Dante network is the backbone for the entire church audio system,” Slape said. The NEXO system is configured left/right with six per side GEO S12 line array boxes, three NXAMP 4x4 amplifiers, two NXAAMP 4x1 amplifiers, two GEO S1230s loudspeakers used for outfills, five NEXO ID24 speakers used for front fills, five LS18 subwoofers, and four PS10 speakers for wedges.

“The church’s musical and spoken word programming, along with a careful study of the room using the NEXO NS1 modeling tool, determined the product choice,” Slape said. AGI also installed acoustic treatments primarily to the space on the audience rear walls and over the stage.

Lawton First Assembly has two Sunday morning services. Contemporary in nature and band-driven in a musical style, the services normally include acoustic drums, bass, electric lead guitar, acoustic guitar, electronic keys, and five or six vocalists.