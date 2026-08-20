New York Stock Exchange Expands Live Production Capabilities

The New York Stock Exchange creates a steady stream of live content, including opening and closing bell ceremonies, corporate announcements, interviews, IPO events, broadcasts, digital streams, and its daily live show, NYSE Live.

A few years ago, it became clear to the production team that an upgrade was needed. As production demands grew across the trading floor and event spaces, the team pushed its control room, which had not been updated since 2010, to its limits.

“We were definitely behind on technology, and some of it was even starting to die on us," recalled Ian Wolff, director of broadcast and AV operations, NYSE. "We were also lacking space for everything we wanted to do. There were some days we did two or three events in one control room, which isn’t ideal. There’s only so much jerry-rigging you can do."

To meet growing demands and prepare for the future, last year the NYSE decided to redesign the area and build three matching control rooms. Planning for future scalability was also key. The NYSE kept SDI for most of the facility, added NDI where it added clear benefits, and ensured the new setup could adapt as requirements evolve.

The new control rooms are built on Ross Video technology. Each room supports identical workflows, giving the team a consistent environment and the ability to move productions between rooms quickly.

Three Carbonite switchers are central to the project, with one in each control room. The main room uses Carbonite Ultra 60 for NYSE Live, handling larger productions with more guests, feeds, and complex visuals. The other two rooms support more live events, such as investor programming and daily content.

XPression remains important in every control room. By combining XPression with Carbonite, the team created a smooth workflow and can trigger graphics more quickly. Three additional TouchDrive panels further improved control and efficiency.

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The NYSE built three control rooms to keep up with its video production demands. (Image credit: Ross Video)

The project also introduced openGear and Ross Tally to simplify signal conversion, standardize infrastructure, and support production throughout the building. NDI is used in select rooms and event spaces where permanently installed cameras reduce setup time and help the team respond quickly to new productions.

“The combination of a Carbonite switcher, Xpression, and Ross Tally made everything a whole lot easier than doing productions with several different machines. They just talk seamlessly," Wolff said. "openGear has proved a lifesaver and a space saver. You don’t have racks and racks of encoders, just a 4 RU unit with a few cards in the back.”

CTI managed the integration and worked closely with the NYSE team throughout the project. They developed a tailored solution based on how the team operates and supported the move from the legacy control room to a temporary setup and ultimately the final space. Ross Video provided hands-on technical support during the process and continues to support the team today.

With three identical control rooms, the NYSE can now run multiple live productions simultaneously, with less strain on people and systems. Interviews, ceremonies, investor events, and daily programming no longer have to compete for space.

Having identical control rooms also reduces operational risk. If one room has a problem, productions can move to another with the same setup and continue with minimal interruption—a redundancy that was a key objective from the start.

The facility is also built for the future. While SDI meets current needs and security requirements, the system can scale to support 12G-SDI and 4K workflows over time.