Owl Labs Introduces the All-New Meeting Owl 5

At a glance:

The Meeting Owl 5 has been reengineered into a single, flexible device that’s easy to install and simple to use.

A new 4K camera delivers sharper 360-degree video, paired with AI-powered speaker tracking to follow the flow of conversation.

For organizations with more advanced deployment requirements, the Meeting Owl line also includes the Meeting Owl 5 Pro which runs on the same platform with added enterprise-grade capabilities.

(Image credit: Owl Labs)

Owl Labs has released the re-engineered Meeting Owl 5. The Meeting Owl 5 delivers a premium center-of-the-table experience in a single, flexible device that’s easy to install and simple to use. Built on insights from billions of meeting minutes globally, the Meeting Owl 5 reflects years of experience in 360-degree collaboration. That experience informed a fundamentally new Owl, designed to make hybrid meetings more natural, immersive and simple.

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"We defined the 360 standard, and have spent years learning how people actually meet and what customers expect of their meeting experiences," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs. "Meeting room requirements have dramatically shifted since we introduced the first Meeting Owl. The Meeting Owl 5 takes everything we’ve learned and re-engineers the experience around what organizations need today: better video, audio, reliability, simpler deployment and flexibility to work across more spaces."

The Meeting Owl 5 brings major upgrades across the device, starting with a completely redesigned industrial body that features a lower center of gravity, base-mounted controls, and ruggedized acoustic fabric for improved stability and durability. At its core, a new 4K camera delivers sharper 360-degree video—even for participants seated farther away—paired with AI-powered speaker tracking to follow the flow of conversation. The audio experience is equally advanced, incorporating eight beamforming microphones with Fraunhofer's AI-powered upHear Microphone Processing technology to guarantee crystal-clear speech pickup.

Qualcomm 6490 chipsets running Android 15 drive these advanced AI capabilities, voice tracking, and seamless video streaming alongside enterprise-grade security. Setup is streamlined into a single USB-C connection for video, audio, and content sharing, supplemented by native HDMI passthrough for added flexibility. The device accommodates versatile deployment, functioning on its own or expanding into larger meeting rooms via wired or wireless Owl pairing.

Rounding out the update, the Meeting Owl 5 emphasizes sustainability, built with 45% post-consumer recycled plastic and housed in 99% recyclable packaging to deliver a complete, highly adaptable experience.

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The Meeting Owl 5 is built for organizations of every size, from a small business equipping its first room to a global enterprise deploying BYOD collaboration across hundreds of spaces. For organizations with more advanced deployment requirements, the Meeting Owl line also includes the Meeting Owl 5 Pro which runs on the same platform with added enterprise-grade capabilities, including Microsoft Teams certification, support for fully integrated room systems, and expanded deployment flexibility.