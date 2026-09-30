LYNX Technologies Unveils New High-Performance Frame Synchronizer and Multi-Format Video Processor

LYNX Technik has released the PVD 5440 DO, a high-performance frame synchronizer and multi-format video processor designed for demanding broadcast and production applications.

The PVD 5440 DO brings advanced video and audio processing together in a single card for the flexible Series 5000 platform, providing broadcasters and media professionals with a powerful solution for signal synchronization, conversion, processing, and audio management.

[A New Aspect for Pro AV]



At the heart of the PVD 5440 DO is the Up/Down/Cross (UPXD) processing engine, incorporating LYNX Technik’s high-quality motion-adaptive de-interlacing technology. The de-interlacing process uses motion-adaptive processing followed by diagonal interpolation, delivering clean, detailed images while minimizing common interlacing artifacts, particularly around diagonal edges and moving objects. The processing engine also supports conversion between virtually all broadcast formats, including resolution and frame-rate conversion. Additional features include crop and zoom, horizontal flip, and a built-in test pattern generator with automatic failover when the input signal is lost.



The PVD 5440 DO provides frame and line synchronization to bi-level or tri-level reference, with automatic reference detection. If reference is lost, the card can continue in free-run mode, with an optional latch-back function when reference returns. Independent video and audio delay adjustments provide precise timing control.



Additionally, comprehensive audio processing across 12G-SDI, MADI, and AES, is available, including full embedding and de-embedding capabilities. A 136x200 audio crossbar provides extensive flexibility for managing audio between all interfaces. The card supports up to 64 audio channels over 12G-SDI, 64-channel MADI input and 64-channel MADI output, plus four AES audio channels in and four AES audio channels out. Channels can be routed, swapped, muted, mixed, and gain-adjusted, with automatic monitoring for audio presence, silence, and overload. Dolby audio can be passed through transparently as part of the SDI signal but is not decoded or processed by the card.



The card provides one 12G-SDI input and four 12G-SDI outputs, with one output configurable as loop-through. Optional fiber connectivity is available through a wide range of SFP modules supporting transmitter, receiver, and transceiver configurations, including single-mode, multi-mode, and CWDM operation with up to 18 wavelength options. Two GPI inputs provide remote control for functions including input switching, video freeze, test pattern activation, etc.



Configuration, monitoring, and status are managed through LynxCentraal , providing intuitive graphical control of the card’s video, audio, synchronization, and system parameters.