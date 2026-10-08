How Extron Is Enhancing Classroom Voice Amplification

Extron has released the newest addition to the VoiceLift family of wireless microphone systems, the VoiceLift Lite Microphone System. Designed to improve communication in instructional spaces, VoiceLift Lite delivers clear, consistent audio throughout classrooms, lecture halls, and training rooms.

The voice amplification system is available with either a wireless pendant microphone or a pendant and handheld microphone and includes a power amplifier and two compact surface mount speakers. The systems improve speech intelligibility and help reduce instructor vocal strain, while remaining easy to deploy and operate. VoiceLift Lite provides an economical way to enhance communication, support effective instruction, and improve learning outcomes.

[Protecting the Voice]

"Our VoiceLift Pro microphone systems have long been popular with educators who want to make sure every student in the room can hear the instructor's voice, while reducing vocal strain," said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer at Extron. "VoiceLift Lite Microphone Systems are cost-effective options to bring the benefits of voice reinforcement to even more learning spaces."

Available in single-pendant or pendant-and-handheld configurations, the microphones provide up to eight hours of talk time on a full charge. Provided as a complete kit containing all necessary components, cables, and mounting hardware, the VoiceLift Lite Microphone Systems are ideal for K-12 classrooms, higher education learning spaces, and training rooms that need voice amplification but do not require the advanced capabilities of a VoiceLift Pro Microphone System.