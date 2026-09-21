Extron Brings New Control Features to Mobile Devices

The new Extron Control Pro app is now available on the App Store and on Google Play. This new easy-to-use AV control app gives users complete mobile access to Extron control systems from Apple and Android devices.

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It builds on the Extron Control app and delivers many new features, such as real-time dynamic image preview, the ability to add multiple systems at once, even while offline. It delivers a seamless, highly responsive control experience, whether you’re managing a single room or multiple spaces across a facility.

After minimal initial setup, a mobile device quickly connects to the desired room and automatically loads the same user interfaces found on Extron control products. No lengthy configuration or custom programming is needed.

“Extron Control Pro builds on our popular Extron Control app by adding heavily requested features such as dynamic image preview, bulk system uploads even while offline, and more options for authentication," said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. "This app extends the power and simplicity of our control systems to the mobile devices customers use every day. With quick deployment, automatic loading of familiar interfaces, and support for both iOS and Android devices, Extron Control Pro delivers a consistent, responsive experience from virtually anywhere in a facility.”

When paired with an IPCP Pro xi control processor using Extron LinkLicense for User Interfaces, Extron Control Pro enables a mobile device to function as the primary control interface, offering a flexible alternative to dedicated hardware while maintaining full system functionality. Button presses remain synchronized across all connected control devices, creating a consistent, reliable user experience.