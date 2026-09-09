Jabra Reach Enhances BYOD in the Hybrid Era

Quick view:

The single-cable BYOD extension solution is designed to help businesses deploy and scale video meeting room installations more efficiently and consistently across meeting rooms of all sizes.

Built on HDBaseT technology, Jabra Reach extends this connection up to 328 feet (100m), supporting consistent installations across rooms of different sizes.

Jabra is also expanding the Jabra PanaCast portfolio through firmware updates.

(Image credit: Jabra)

Jabra unveiled its newest Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) solution. Introducing the Jabra Reach, a single-cable BYOD extension solution designed to help businesses deploy and scale video meeting room installations more efficiently and consistently across meeting rooms of all sizes.

[Review: Jabra Answers the Call for Hybrid Work]

As organizations expand BYOD video collaboration across more meeting spaces to support hybrid work, delivering the same user experience from room to room becomes increasingly difficult. Different cables, adapters, and room configurations can create inconsistent installations, increase the risk of connection issues and add to the management burden for AV and IT teams.

Jabra Reach addresses these challenges by replacing fragmented, multi-cable setups with a single connection for video, audio, USB, and optional power. Users simply connect a laptop via USB-C to access the room’s display, camera, microphones, and speakers.

(Image credit: Jabra)

Built on HDBaseT technology, Jabra Reach extends this connection up to 328 feet (100m), supporting consistent installations across rooms of different sizes. This helps installation teams create faster, cleaner installations with fewer potential failure points and makes deployments easier to replicate at scale.

"Walking into a room and connecting your own laptop should be the simplest thing in the world, but too often it isn’t," said Holger Reisinger, SVP, Jabra video business unit. "You have the wrong cable, the wrong connector, a dropped signal or a table full of adapters. Jabra Reach solves that at the infrastructure level. Users get one cable to connect, and it works with any video bar or room system and doesn't change how the existing setup functions. It makes that connection reliable and repeatable across every room."

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Flexible mounting options enable clutter-free, discreet installations at the table and behind the display, while concealed ports and secured cables create a tamperproof setup. Optional USB-C power delivery of up to 100W can also keep a laptop charged through the same connection.

Jabra Reach can be managed through Jabra Plus Management, providing centralized visibility and control that helps IT teams configure, monitor and support meeting rooms from a central platform. Designed to work across all Jabra video room solutions, Jabra Reach helps organizations maximize their existing meeting room investments.

New Capabilities across the Jabra PanaCast Portfolio

(Image credit: Jabra)

Alongside Jabra Reach, Jabra is expanding the Jabra PanaCast portfolio through firmware updates. The firmware updates add functionality to existing Jabra video solutions, supporting greater visibility, customization and large-scale device management.