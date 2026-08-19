Chief TiLED Universal Trim Kits Give dvLED Installs a Clean, Architectural Edge

Chief, a brand of Legrand | AV, has released its new TiLED Universal Trim Kits. The new Trim Kits complement the TiLED dvLED mounting ecosystem, giving integrators a fast, repeatable way to deliver a clean, architectural perimeter finish on video wall installations without the cost, lead time, or unpredictability of custom millwork or field-cut alternatives.

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“When dvLED video walls are deployed into design-forward spaces, the finishing details are critical,” said David Albright, senior product manager, video wall solutions and services for Chief. “Integrators shouldn’t have to choose between a polished result and a predictable timeline. TiLED Universal Trim Kits give them both.”

As dvLED moves into more design-forward commercial environments, the quality of the perimeter finish has become just as important as the quality of the display itself. Integrators have long faced a gap at project close-out: custom millwork adds cost and lead time, field-cut trim introduces jobsite risks, and manufacturer-specific edge covers lock them into narrow compatibility. TiLED Universal Trim Kits close that gap with an off-the-shelf modular system that installs after the panels are up with no cutting or fabrication required.

TiLED Universal Trim Kits are a modular finishing system comprised of side and top/bottom panels, seam covers, and corner components that work together to elegantly enclose exposed cabinet edges and conceal cabling around dvLED video walls. Because the trim installs as a final step after the display is installed, integrators can finalize the structural installation on their own timeline and add the finishing Trim Kit without redesigning scope or adding days to the schedule. Trim is available as individual components or as pre-configured kits sized for common 27-inch configurations (4x4, 5x5, 6x6, 8x4 and 8x8). Vented top and bottom trim profiles promote passive cooling airflow, protecting display performance and longevity after enclosure.

TiLED Universal Trim Kits are compatible with TiLED Universal mounts, legacy TiLED mounts, and TiLED Off-the-Wall mounting systems (adapter required), as well as other third party and OEM mounts with video wall depth of 3-5.25 inches (76.2-133.35mm). This broad compatibility means integrators working across different project types and mount generations can specify a single trim solution with confidence, reducing the learning curve and jobsite variables across large multi-site rollouts.

TiLED Universal Trim Kits are purpose-built for environments where dvLED installations have high visibility including corporate lobbies, higher education campuses, control rooms, retail stores, hospitality spaces, and government facilities. In each of these settings, a dvLED wall is expected to look finished and intentional whether the display is powered on or off. TiLED Universal Trim Kits deliver that result.