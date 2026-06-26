Check Out LynTec's Expanded UPS Solutions Portfolio

LynTec debuted the SLi Series Lithium-Ion Standby UPS and the SXP Series Online UPS. These new lines address the industry's increasing need for specialized power infrastructure designed for high-density racks and sensitive digital electronics.

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"The modern integrator requires more than just a battery in a box; they need infrastructure that reduces maintenance overhead and fits into the need for larger system control," said Chris Bishop, national sales director of LynTec. "By adding the SLi and SXP series to our portfolio, we’re providing a complete power story. These units protect the hardware and the complex programming that keeps equipment running, ensuring a brief power dip doesn’t turn into a total system reset during operations or by ensuring that you have time to properly save and shut down systems during a total loss of power."

The LynTec SLi Series (available in 600VA, 1000VA, 1500VA and 2000VA models) addresses the maintenance burden of traditional UPS deployments by utilizing Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry. LFP batteries deliver significantly longer service life and higher temperature tolerance than conventional lead-acid alternatives, reducing total cost of ownership across distributed AV installations. The SLi-600 carries a five-year full warranty; the SLi-1000 is backed by a six-year warranty covering both batteries and electronics in the U.S. and Canada.

Designed for distributed AV deployments and edge environments, the SLi Series protects digital signage displays, AV control processors, audio consoles, amplifiers and lighting control systems at the rack or wall-mount level. The 1U SLi-1000 operates reliably in temperatures up to 122 degrees F (50 degrees C), features four programmable and switchable outlets, and supports remote reboot of unresponsive equipment via RS232, USB, or SNMP, reducing unnecessary service calls and truck rolls. The series is also TAA-compliant, making it well-suited for government and public sector AV installations.

For critical infrastructure where zero downtime is the only acceptable standard, LynTec is showcasing the SXP Series. These 1500VA, 2000VA, and 3000VA units utilize true online double-conversion topology to deliver zero transfer time and a pure sine wave output. The continuous online architecture makes the SXP Series not only well-suited for high-end audio systems that demand perfect power for a perfect sound, but also ensures the server and network infrastructure that underpins modern AV/IT-converged environments, including AV over IP switching infrastructure, media servers, primary audio consoles, and lighting control systems where even a brief power interruption cannot be tolerated.

The SXP Series offers flexible tower or 1U rackmount options and supports external battery packs for extended runtimes. To simplify long-term maintenance, the series includes an optional external maintenance bypass (XBDM) and is fully compatible with ViewPower monitoring software for real-time visibility across the network.