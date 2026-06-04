How the Tampa Bay Rays Restored the Fan Experience at Tropicana Field

The Tampa Bay Rays were displaced in the 2025 season when its home stadium, Tropicana Field, was severely damaged by Hurricane Milton. Back home with a new roof for the 2026 season. digiLED partnered with the Rays to revamp the ballpark’s digital screen estate with bespoke, high-performance LED technology built specifically for the iconic dome. The upgrade by digiLED delivers sharper visuals, stronger fan engagement, and fresh revenue opportunities across the ballpark.

After spending the 2025 season at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa while Tropicana Field underwent major restoration (including a full roof replacement and new turf), the Rays are now back in St. Petersburg for the 2026 season. The home opener against the Chicago Cubs on April 6 drew a sellout crowd and marked an emotional homecoming.

(Image credit: digiLED)

Static signage on either side of the main video board has been replaced with two digiLED displays. Each display measures 53.31x36.1 feet. Together with the pre-existing central digiLED screen, they create one seamless visual canvas spanning 171.42x36.1 feet. This continuous surface lets dynamic content and animations flow effortlessly across all three screens, giving fans a more immersive and energetic game day atmosphere.

Additionally, a new marquee ribbon display now runs 302x6 feet along the façade of the MaintenX SkyDeck, further enhancing the vibrant, high-impact digital experience. These video boards can display sponsor messages, game highlights, fan activations and live stats in real time.

In premium suite locations, digiLED has installed next-generation, fine-pitch COB LED technology. These high-resolution screens provide a crisp, close-up viewing environment that makes every play feel personal, even from the comfort of a luxury suite.

(Image credit: digiLED)

digiLED’s approach at Tropicana Field focuses on custom engineering and full technical support throughout the season. From large-scale main bowl displays to fine-pitch solutions in premium areas, helping teams turn their digital real estate into a genuine competitive advantage.

“This partnership builds on digiLED’s previous work at the venue and reflects our long track record delivering LED solutions for major sports and entertainment arenas worldwide,” commented Michael Hopkins, SVP commercial integration USA, digiLED. “At digiLED, we’re proud to play a part in welcoming fans back to a refreshed Tropicana Field, and we look forward to seeing the new screens in action all season long.”