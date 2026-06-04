Cathedral of St. Philip Transforms Worship Services with Renkus-Heinz

In the northern suburbs of Atlanta, GA, the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Philip first opened in 1962. Its Gothic Revival architecture creates an inspiring acoustic setting for the choir and pipe organ. However, the same could not be said for the cathedral’s aging audio technology, which had been in place for more than 20 years and updated over the years with parts that didn't match. In need of an upgraded sound system to support weekly services, the cathedral turned to Renkus-Heinz for a modern solution.

[Not So Quiet Reflection]

In order to design a system that would address these architectural and acoustic challenges, Newcomb & Boyd created an EASE model of the cathedral, allowing them and Dynamic AV Systems to determine which loudspeakers were best suited to the space. “We have worked with Renkus-Heinz plenty of times in the past, explained James Denmon of Dynamic AV Systems. "Knowing that speech intelligibility was the main goal, their ICONYX steerable system was the obvious solution for this venue.

Per Denmon, two IC24-RD Digital Steerable Line Array loudspeaker systems were deployed in front of the hall as mains, which are supported by two IC8-RD arrays for the transepts at the sides. Through to the back of the room 10 IC16-RD columns were added. The ability to steer sound directly to the audience is a real game-changer for acoustically complex venues such as this cathedral.

Throughout the installation process, the cathedral continued to rely on the existing system for regular services. Despite the added complexity, the Dynamic AV team carefully worked around the legacy equipment, ensuring that worship services proceeded without interruption. ﻿

However, when it came to controlling the system, there were some initial network challenges. With the church wanting to stick with their existing network provided by their IT company, Dynamic AV developed a dedicated AV network, utilizing Dante for intuitive, user-friendly FOH control. For smaller services or events with fewer than 100 people, staff can easily turn off the back arrays to leave only the front IC24s, removing unnecessary loudspeakers for pristine clarity, while the full system delivers unmatched coverage to the entire congregation. ﻿

The interior aesthetic is also a key part of the cathedral’s character, making it an essential aspect of the installation. While the previous system had not taken this into account with messy cables on display and bold loudspeakers, Dynamic AV Systems made sure that the Renkus-Heinz system would minimize visual disruption. “The loudspeakers were custom-painted in a color specified by the client to match the stonework,” Denmon said. “Working with the electricians, we also created custom-painted wire molds to run up the stone columns. Some elements now blend in so well that people were asking when the new system would be installed.”

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Thanks to the collaboration with Newcomb & Boyd, Renkus-Heinz, and the cathedral’s in-house engineers, Dynamic AV Systems successfully overcame the venue’s architectural and acoustic complexities to deliver a cutting-edge sound system. “The ICONYX system has dramatically enhanced speech intelligibility for services of all sizes. One parishioner told us that after attending the Cathedral of St. Philip for many years, she could finally understand everything that was being said,” Denmon concluded.