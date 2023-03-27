You'll Never Get Out of This Maze—And It's So Cool You Won't Want To

Ouchhh (opens in new tab), a creative new media studio based in Istanbul, but with a reach across LA, Vienna, Barcelona, London, and Berlin, has created what they've called an AI Maze data sculpture and painting.

Part of the 2023 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Taipei, the Portkey of the Maze_PX 25 attracted 200,000 people in just 19 days. How many of them found their way out (or wanted to) has not been released (that's a joke people!). The immersive light show spans close to 12,000 square feet (1,110 square meters in Taipei City.

There is a four-story monolith that captivates everyone in the center of the maze, both changing the art with bright and vivid imagery, but showing off old art that Ouchhh has done in the past.

The photos here don't justify how cool this maze is. Take a video tour here with the official video from Ouchhh (from Molten Immersive Art's YouTube page).