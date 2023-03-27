You'll Never Get Out of This Maze—And It's So Cool You Won't Want To

By Wayne Cavadi
( Systems Contractor News )
published

Check out this LED immersive maze Ouchhh has co-produced with generative AI imagery.

(Image credit: Ouchhh)

Ouchhh (opens in new tab), a creative new media studio based in Istanbul, but with a reach across LA, Vienna, Barcelona, London, and Berlin, has created what they've called an AI Maze data sculpture and painting. 

(Image credit: Ouchhh)

Part of the 2023 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Taipei, the Portkey of the Maze_PX 25 attracted 200,000 people in just 19 days. How many of them found their way out (or wanted to) has not been released (that's a joke people!). The immersive light show spans close to 12,000 square feet (1,110 square meters in Taipei City.

(Image credit: Ouchhh)

There is a four-story monolith that captivates everyone in the center of the maze, both changing the art with bright and vivid imagery, but showing off old art that Ouchhh has done in the past. 

The photos here don't justify how cool this maze is. Take a video tour here with the official video from Ouchhh (from Molten Immersive Art's YouTube page (opens in new tab)).

Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag (opens in new tab) Twitter page.