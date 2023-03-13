You Have to See This Next-Level Check-In—Hotels Go Virtual with Holograms

Well, we have robots serving our food (opens in new tab), so why not a hologram checking you in at your next hotel stay? As we move into a more virtual world, Holoconnects, a Scandinavian startup, partnered with Aiden by Best Western Hotels to bring this innovative check-in experience to its guests.

[More Video FUN: Check out this Enormous 92-Foot Video Wall from Neoti] (opens in new tab)

"After walking through the front door and past a motion detector, the guest is greeted with a pre-recorded hologram video that’s projected into a Holobox, the hologram box that is over 6-feet tall and 3-feet wide and contains a touchscreen that’s 86-inches tall," wrote Justin Dawes (opens in new tab).

While it may be a little jarring at first if unexpected, it sure looks like its more fun that checking in at a kiosk touchscreen. Here, you can see for yourself in this video from at Vimeo from Justin Dawes (opens in new tab).