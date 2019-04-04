Yamaha updates TF Series Digital Mixers

The What: Yamaha TF Series Digital Mixers with intuitive touch-panel operation gain enhanced control and versatility with firmware update version 4.0.

The What Else: Firmware update V4.0 adds a Selected Channel View that provides access to the main parameters for the currently selected input channel in a single display. Combined with the mixer’s Touch & Turn Knob, this new view provides even more intuitive, efficient operation. V4.0 also adds a scene fade time function that offers new flexibility for scene management, particularly in theatrical applications. Support for DZR-D and DXS-XLF-D Series speakers has been expanded with speaker amp mute control directly from the mixer display.

The Yamaha research and development team has worked closely with microphone and IEM manufacturers, as well as a number of sound engineers, to create an ample selection of new QuickPro Presets for a variety of microphones, in-ear monitors, and speakers. The new presets not only include numerous new microphone presets, but also add settings for in-ear monitors from Westone Laboratories, a producer of universal and custom fit models that are highly regarded by users of all levels around the world. These powerful presets make it easier for novice engineers to achieve great sound, while reducing the amount of time experienced engineers need to spend on setup.

The Bottom Line: The new update will be shown at the NAB Show in Las Vegas at the Yamaha Professional Audio booth #C1725.