Yamaha UC to Host Roadshow to Demo the ADECIA Ceiling Solution

Yamaha Unified Communications is taking the ADECIA Ceiling Solution on the road, with stops in Parsippany, NJ on June 22, and in Austin, TX on June 24. The roadshow will present an opportunity for AV integrators to see and hear ADECIA in person.

ADECIA is designed to overcome the common challenges integrators face with implementation, configuration, and room acoustics by providing all components required for a successful installation and automatic technologies engineered to reduce setup time, costs, and complexities.

"Audio has moved to the forefront of the meeting and learning experience, bringing a new appreciation for high-quality, crystal-clear, and flexible solutions," said Holger Stoltze, senior director of technical sales and marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications. "Our roadshow is a great opportunity to hear the clarity of ADECIA and better understand the intelligent technology we've implemented into this complete solution to ensure ease of installation and programming on a whole new scale."

At each event, attendees will have three ways to audit the far-end experience: listening in the room to Yamaha's field system engineer who will be remotely speaking from another ADECIA setup via videoconference; listening in the room to playback via headphone; or joining a Zoom link from their own device from outside of the room.

The New Jersey event will be held at the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel from 3 to 6 p.m. The Texas demonstration will be held at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Austin from 3 to 6 p.m. Drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be served.

There will also be 30-minute private team and customer demonstrations available at each session from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Email meghan.kennelly@music.yamaha.com to reserve an appointment.