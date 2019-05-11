Yamaha UC Adds Wireless Mic Option to CS-700 Sound Bar

The What: Yamaha UC has added a new wireless extension microphone to the Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System for huddle rooms. Now customers can choose between the new XW-CS-700 wireless mic or the existing wired model for their collaborative requirements. Designed to be unobtrusive and easy to integrate, the mic extends audio pickup beyond the CS-700's 12-foot radius while eliminating cable clutter.

The What Else: The new XW-CS-700 wireless extension mic uses a proprietary connection between the CS-700 connector and an HD Dual microphone receiver, which allows for a greater distance between the CS-700 unit and the microphone. A second wireless microphone is also available.

The Bottom Line: The omni-directional wireless microphone includes a charger base and a rechargeable battery that delivers up to eight hours of talk time on full charge. The XW-CS-700 will begin shipping in June.