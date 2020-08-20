Yamaha Names Randy Beck as VP of Integrated Marketing

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) has hired Randy Beck as vice president, integrated marketing. In his new role, Beck is responsible for managing and leading YCA’s key marketing departments, including Consumer Audio, Guitar, Keyboard, Percussion, Professional Audio, and Winds & Strings.

Randy Beck

“Randy has played key roles in building marketing success for industry-leading brands,” said Matt Searfus, corporate vice president, integrated marketing, YCA. “He possesses exceptional skills when it comes to developing positioning and messaging that resonates with customers. We are excited that Randy is now onboard to help tell the Yamaha story.”

“My desire to make music, learn, listen, and perform has been at my core for as long as I can remember,” added Beck. “As both a musician and a marketer, I am excited to build upon the Yamaha brand promise to create more musicians and develop closer emotional connections with our customers.”