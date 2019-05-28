Yamaha names Glenn Booth director of marketing for professional audio

Glenn Booth has joined Yamaha Corporation of America as director of marketing for the company’s professional audio department. He reports directly to Alan Macpherson, vice president, Integrated Marketing Group.

As director, Booth is tasked with leading the professional audio marketing team while advancing the Yamaha, NEXO, and Steinberg brands in North America.

“Glenn brings with him not only a wealth of experience and achievement in marketing and product development, but also years’ worth of technical knowledge of professional audio products themselves,” Macpherson said. “We are gratified to have him lend his multifaceted talent to our efforts at Yamaha.”

Glenn Booth

Before joining Yamaha, Booth managed global marketing and business development for Dimetis, a German multinational company that develops software to automate and manage audio and video content primarily in the broadcast industry. He cultivated relationships with customers, technology partners, and media such as AT&T, Intel, GTT, SMTPE, Fox Sports Media Group, and Sports Video Group (SVG).

He came to Dimetis after four years running a marketing and business consulting company, providing product development, go-to-market strategy and public relations for B2B global clients such as Integra Telecom (Zayo), Teradata, Field Squared and other broadcast companies. Earlier, he was vice president of marketing for Green Energy Corp, a smart grid software developer, and held marketing leadership and product management roles at Qwest, Level 3 Communications, and Vivato.

“I have been a happy Yamaha customer myself for decades and I am very excited for the challenge ahead,” Booth said. “We have an amazing pro audio team, and we are ready with the right solutions to deliver on the Yamaha ‘Make Waves’ promise to inspire artists to share their passion with the world, make new connections and move others with their unique sound.”

Booth earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He has been named a Certified Product Manager (CPM) by the Association of Product Managers and Product Marketers (AIPMM) and a Certified Audio Engineer by the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE); additionally, he has earned Dante (digital audio over Ethernet/IP) Level 3 certification from Audinate. He is also a professional musician and composer with several music credits in TV shows.