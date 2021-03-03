XTEN-AV Introduces New Referral Program

XTEN-AV is now offering its users a Refer & Redeem Program, amounting to free monthly usage on the platform.

The XTEN-AV referral program allows users to invite people to register on the platform and, in turn, collect points redeemable as a free monthly subscription. Every XTEN-AV user gets an unlimited number of referrals that can be accessed in the Referral Tab on its site.

“We have fashioned a perfect referral mechanism that our users can benefit from," said Vibhav Singh, co-founder of XTEN-AV. "As we work towards revolutionizing the AV Design experience, the Refer & Redeem Program encourages users to not only reap benefits from the XTEN-AV offering but also share it with others."

"With XTEN-AV, we wish to lead the AV industry away from the legacy methods of AV design and offer them state-of-the-art software that caters to all their requirements," added Sahil Dhingra, co-founder of XTEN-AV. "The Referral Program brings us a step further in advocating the adoption of automation.”

Watch the video below to learn more about XTEN-AV's new referral program.