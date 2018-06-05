Xentiant Partners with 4Media Solutions

Xentiant Technologies has partnered with 4Media Solutions to expand its presence in the U.S. market.

“We’re very excited to be offering our new, interactive visual experience platform in the U.S. market with a partner who not only has a deep understanding of customers’ needs, but also knows how to fulfill those needs with best-of-breed solutions,” said David Wilkins, founder and CEO of Xentiant.

Xentiant Command Center

Michael Dennis, CEO of 4Media Solutions, added “Xentiant enables users to utilize existing content in real-time to deliver visually intelligent and compelling presentations. We are excited for the opportunity to work with David and his team to bring this dynamic technology to the industry.”

With 4Media Solutions, Xentiant will offer its visual experience platform in the U.S.; it is aimed at applications that require content from multiple sources to be combined and displayed on any type of screen or video wall. In addition, the Xentiant software platform allows users to share applications with other users forming an active community of users with shared interests. Each user sees the content they need based on their role and responsibilities in their communities; it is designed to cut through the noise and complexity of today’s data-rich work environments.