WOW Media Partners with The Onion as Official Headline Provider for OOH Network

Los Angeles-based digital signage operator WOW Media has announced an exclusive partnership with publisher The Onion. The Onion will serve as WOW’s official headline partner, bringing its signature satirical news content to WOW’s digital billboard network across Los Angeles. The partnership marks the first time that The Onion will release editorial content via out of home channels.

“We're always looking for a new way to get our content in front of our clients and partners in the entertainment industry. I can hardly think of a better place to reach world class programming and development executives than when they're stuck in LA’s world class traffic," said Joe Fullman, VP marketing for The Onion.

WOW Media’s outdoor network includes nine 14’ x 48’ full-motion equipped billboards situated on key surface streets en route to LAX and The Forum, plus two new two-sided 20’ x 60’ digital billboards along Interstate 405, the nation’s busiest freeway with 379,000 vehicles each day. The freeway signs launched in October and are the largest digital signs in the Los Angeles region, offering premium exposure to millions of local commuters and LAX travelers.

“We are all huge fans of The Onion and the way they so cleverly and ironically filter current events,” said Scott Krantz, founder and CEO, WOW Media. “We’re very excited for this unique partnership with The Onion and to help them reach their audience in brand new ways, and to expand the type of content we showcase on our network.”

Content from The Onion is now beginning to roll out on WOW billboards, and will run regularly each hour on a space-available basis.