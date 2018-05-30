Women in Consumer Technology to Host Career Enhancement Forum in NYC

Women in Consumer Technology (WITC) will host a career enhancement forum on June 19. Returning to the spectacular Rubin Museum of Art in New York, with "EmPOWERed" as the theme, the event will serve up a full day of keynotes and workshops that relate to career enhancement and empowerment for all corporate, small business, and entrepreneurial women pursuing a career in consumer technology.

"This career forum has quite possibly never been more relevant than it is today," said Carol Campbell, founder of WiCT. "This year, our lineup features a broad array of astounding speakers and timely topics that will encourage women to feel more empowered in the consumer technology industry. Attendees will sharpen their leadership skills and develop their voices to be more active participants in the discussions around them."

The EmPOWERed! forum will open with keynotes from Karyn Schoenbart and Brigadier General Laura L. Yeager. Passionate about coaching others to greater levels of achievement, Schoenbart is the author of "Mom B.A.: Essential Business Advice from One Generation to the Next." She will discuss her journey to becoming CEO for The NPD Group and answer questions during a special book signing. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary signed copy of her book.

In Yeager's session, "Empowerment of Women in the Military," she will share experiences from her youth through her over 32 years in uniform. She will also discuss how the female role in military service has evolved, tips on work/life balance, and executive leadership techniques applicable to civilian career goals.

Three workshops will also be offered during the forum. Yao Huang, founder and managing partner of The Hatchery, an organization instrumental in developing the New York technology ecosystem, will answer critical leadership questions in her session, "Redefining Leadership with Your True North." Betsy Jaffe, president of Amplitude Strategies, will lead the hands-on workshop, "Empowering the Empowered Woman: Mindfulness Techniques for Women Who Do Too Much," where attendees will learn techniques to handle even the most stressful day with grace. Finally, Repuvue's reputation management firm founder, Angela Speziale, will show attendees how to review their digital footprints and best practices to control, curate, and optimize their reputations in "Reputation Management: EmPOWER! Your Personal Brand."

More information and registration for the full-day event is available at www.womeninconsumertechnology.org.