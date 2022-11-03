Wisdom Audio and Private Art Consulting to Launch 'Art For Athletes'

Wisdom Audio (opens in new tab) and Private Art Consulting, will launch Art for Athletes—a campaign and online auction designed to benefit the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF).

Participants from around the world will bid for a chance to own one of the most amazing custom artworks and full sound systems available. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the CAF, which for over 29 years has supported athletes with physical disabilities so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics. CAF has donated more than $147 million to adaptive athletes, covering over 40,000 grant requests while spanning 70 countries and 104 different adaptive sports and physical activities.

(Image credit: Wisdom Audio)

The Purple Sage P48 loudspeaker was commissioned by Wisdom Audio in March 2022. Scottish visual artist Craig Black used the body of the loudspeaker enclosure as a blank canvas to apply his signature Acrylic Fusion technique, making a one-of-a-kind, dramatic, contemporary, and multifaceted artwork / loudspeaker. The result is a unique set that combines stunning visual artwork with an award-winning, high-end audiophile 2-channel stereo system.

With a combined MSRP value of over $33,000 USD (not including the art by world-renowned artist Craig Black), the complete set includes two award-winning Sage P48 point source loudspeakers. Each P48 uses the Wisdom Audio Planar magnetic driver to ensure superior clarity along with four high-operating woofers for solid bass reproduction. To make this a complete set, Wisdom Audio will add two SA2-DSP power amplifiers (4x500 watt per channel) as well as a courtesy white-glove installation and calibration by Wisdom Audio's expert team. The final creation represents the magic that happens when the right partners come together for a greater purpose.