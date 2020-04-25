WilsonPro Rapid Deploy Kit Improves Cell Connectivity in Emergency/Temporary Structures

The What: As the COVID-19 crisis continues, Wilson Electronics is taking action to help emergency healthcare venues, virus testing sites and other temporary structures maintain crucial cellular connectivity with the launch of its new offering, the WilsonPro Rapid Deploy Kit.

WilsonPro Rapid Deploy Kit (Image credit: Wilson Electronics)

The What Else: As medical providers struggle with surges in the number of patients that need care, doctors and nurses are running out of beds and space in their hospitals. Temporary care facilities have been created to serve the constant overflow and require reliable cellular connectivity quickly to effectively aid patients.

Created in response to this need, the WilsonPro Rapid Deploy Kit provides the enhanced cell signal coverage needed to address urgent business continuity and wireless connectivity challenges in any emergency situation. Designed for easy setup and quick takedown, the Rapid Deploy Kit allows for the installation and operation of a Pro 1000C amplifier system inside temporary offices, government response centers, or drive-thru medical facilities (including tents) within 30 minutes.

The Bottom Line: The kit includes a WilsonPro Pro 1000C amplifier, tripod-mounted outside and inside antennas, 75- and 60-foot lengths of Wilson400 antenna cable, Pelican case with custom protective foam liner, and works with all phones and cell devices on all U.S. carriers.

The kit also includes a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty along with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

