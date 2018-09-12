Wilson Electronics Launches Cellular Signal Booster

The What: Wilson Electronics has launched the WilsonPro Pro 1000C cloud-enabled cell signal booster system with remote monitoring capabilities.

The What Else: The Pro 1000C sends status updates to the WilsonPro Cloud every five minutes, resulting in continual monitoring of performance and the ability to instantly detect issues for end users. Previously, installers, integrators, and end users had to wait until they were on-site to diagnose any cell booster issues. Now users can remotely troubleshoot problems by logging into the WilsonPro Cloud database to instantly view the signal strength of the various boosters they’ve installed, as well as how signal strength varies over time. The WilsonPro Cloud also gives users the option to remotely reset the Pro 1000C and turn bands on and off. Users can also set up personalized alerts via email and text message for issues, including system failure, change in signal strength, oscillation, and more.

The Pro 1000C connects to the WilsonPro Cloud via a secure LTE connection through the outside donor antenna or through a traditional RJ-45 “hardwired” Ethernet connection. The WilsonPro Cloud comes with an annual subscription plan, which covers the wireless LTE connection and database charges. An internet connection is not required to use the WilsonPro Cloud, ensuring end users’ personal internet connections stay completely separate and secure.

Amplifying weak cellular signals, the Pro 1000C provides reliable voice and data coverage, including 4G LTE, to inside spaces where cell signals may not penetrate. It is compatible with all North American cell phone networks, simultaneously boosting all carrier signals at the same time.

The Pro 1000C features a full-color display which indicates the gain and power levels of each band for easy antenna setup. With eXtended Dynamic Range (XDR) technology built in, the amplifier will never overload or shut down due to changes in outdoor signals. Like all WilsonPro cellular signal boosters, the Pro 1000C also has cell site protections that auto-detect and prevent any cell tower interference, as well as a warranty that protects the product for three years.

The Bottom Line: The product is designed to provide enhanced in-building cellular coverage for all large commercial spaces and large homes, including hospitals, hotels, warehouses, offices, and more. With the integration of WilsonPro Cloud service, the Pro 1000C is the first WilsonPro cell signal booster to include remote monitoring and notification capabilities.