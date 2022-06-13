Williams AV Names New Vice President of Engineering

Williams AV, the leader in assistive communication technology, announced the appointment of Per Danzl to the position of vice president of engineering.

Danzl has held senior engineering and product management leadership positions in various companies. He has an engineering degree from the University of Minnesota and a Doctorate in Mechanical & Controls Engineering, Modeling, and Simulation from the University of California–Santa Barbara.

"Per brings a unique blend of engineering, product management, and software and embedded systems experience to the team," said Williams AV CEO Brad Kautzer. "We are excited to welcome Per to our team and are confident he will play an integral role in our efforts to grow our business. His strength in building and managing high-performance engineering organizations will ensure that Williams AV engineering will continue to be world-class and deliver on our deep pipeline of innovations."

Danzl has demonstrated success in several product management roles over the years. His most recent assignment was at MTS Systems, where he was a director of controls engineering and software. In this role, he led a team of engineering managers, software developers, electrical engineers, and researchers. Besides MTS Systems, Danzl has worked at Eaton (Hydraulics), Bose (Electroforce), and Honeywell Aerospace.

"I am excited to join Williams AV and for the opportunity to support the company's growth in best-in-class assistive communication solutions," said Danzl. "As has been the case throughout my entire career, world-class engineering efforts represent a strategic competitive advantage. I look forward to continuing the tradition of innovation and engineering excellence that Williams AV is known for and further building their competitive advantage."