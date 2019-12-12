Why We Are Using Blockchain for Digital Credentialing (Campus Technology)

"It's been just over a year since the East Coast Polytechnic Institute began issuing digital diplomas as an early adopter of blockchain technology and the Blockcerts open standard. During that time, our institution has issued nearly 1,600 digital diplomas and become a leading advocate for the use of blockchain for secure digital credentials."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you're wondering why so much of higher ed is talking up the potential of blockchain for credentials, this article will serve as a solid primer to get you up to speed on the digital ledger that could change transcripts in a major way.