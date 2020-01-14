Why the Convenience University Will Rule Higher Ed (EdSurge)

"A couple of decades ago, when I was dean of online learning at Stevens Institute of Technology, a small STEM college on the Hudson with a view of mid-Manhattan, we polled our digital students about why they chose to enroll as virtual learners. Did they come to our virtual classrooms for the strength of our faculty? The quality of the program? The reputation of the college?"—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Don't underestimate the allure of convenience. Students don't just appreciate it — they expect it. Building in personalization and support will be key for institutions that want to stay relevant.